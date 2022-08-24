Kellai (35) - Permanent Covid Vaccine Injury - Still Suffering Over A Year Later 💉

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Let’s be honest, she should not be driving.
The highways are dangerous in 2022.
“On June 29th, 2021 my entire life changed. My body suddenly went into unexplainable, uncontrollable tremors and I became unable to walk or speak properly. Since then I have been struggling with worsening symptoms that have put me in the hospital more times than I can count.”
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