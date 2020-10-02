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** DEEP STATE ELECTION WAR GAME **
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71 views • October 02, 2020
** White Supremists no longer need to wear their KKK hoods. They are now masquerading as BLM, Antifa Protestors and Deep State Democrats. Most of the BLM and Antifa groups that have been seen promoting riots and looting are white. Once again the White Supremist Liberals are using the black population as political footballs in an attempt to over throw our Constitutional Republic. Traitors behind their masks!
** The Left has big plans for this election, and we could be just four weeks away from the fundamental transformation of America. They've been building a network of street activists since 2008, and the plan is to unleash them on November 3. Tonight Glenn reveals everything: how the Arab Spring and Occupy Wall Street weren't spontaneous uprisings, how they inspired a new era in left-wing activism, and how this newly evolved street movement has been behind nearly every major leftist movement over the past several years. But in their own words, that was just the warm-up. The real movement begins in about one month. Glenn takes you line by line, from their own documents, to show you the four scenarios Democrats have planned and also equips you with the action plan to prepare for election night and the weeks to follow. https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
** The Left has big plans for this election, and we could be just four weeks away from the fundamental transformation of America. They've been building a network of street activists since 2008, and the plan is to unleash them on November 3. Tonight Glenn reveals everything: how the Arab Spring and Occupy Wall Street weren't spontaneous uprisings, how they inspired a new era in left-wing activism, and how this newly evolved street movement has been behind nearly every major leftist movement over the past several years. But in their own words, that was just the warm-up. The real movement begins in about one month. Glenn takes you line by line, from their own documents, to show you the four scenarios Democrats have planned and also equips you with the action plan to prepare for election night and the weeks to follow. https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
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