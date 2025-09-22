19 - Transhumanism

Come with us if you want to live. Or at least if you want to find out what we Unknowns think about the burgeoning transhumanism movement. We are talking here about technologies to restore or enhance human senses and abilities. A road that may terminate at the destination of transforming us all into cyborgs; but hopefully not time travelling killer robots.

We have to acknowledge the undoubted benefits of medical technologies such as cochlear implants giving hearing to the deaf, pacemakers to regulate proper cardiac function, and even the neural chips that restore some mobility to stroke victims.

However, we are somewhat nervous of these technologies changing our essential humanity or even eventually being able to take over our thoughts. Particularly if the ultimate control of these technologies rest in the hands of technocrats such as Elon Musk.

Given what we know from the CIA’s MKULTRA program, the corporate state is not to be trusted with technologies that can potentially directly control our thoughts. And if there is any truth in the reports of nanotechnology in the Covid jabs, then the attempt at widespread, state-driven mind control may already be underway.

And we certainly don´t want to end up living in The Matrix.

Unless we are already there of course…

I have to stop now; my Neuralink chip is telling me that I have experienced a fatal brain error and I need to reboot my consciousness. See you next week – hopefully.









