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Illegals are Busting Through the Border Wall Right Now
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731 views • January 28, 2021
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: ‘We Build the Wall’ Founder Brian Kolfage Knows Where Illegals are Busting Through the Border Wall Right Now and Big Media is Ignoring It
‘We Build the Wall’ founder Brian Kolfage knows where the illegal alien surge is busting through the Southern border right now. This story is not being told by Big Media.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-exclusive-build-wall-founder-brian-kolfage-knows-illegals-busting-border-wall-right-now-big-media-ignoring/
‘We Build the Wall’ founder Brian Kolfage knows where the illegal alien surge is busting through the Southern border right now. This story is not being told by Big Media.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-exclusive-build-wall-founder-brian-kolfage-knows-illegals-busting-border-wall-right-now-big-media-ignoring/
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