As we face the fears that come with life, we all long for a #hope that doesn't fade. In this sermon #short, Pastor David Wilkerson explains how to: Get hope that lasts! There is a hope that outlasts and overcomes the constant anxiety we're bombarded within by the world. "Therefore, since we have been made right in God's sight, we have #peace with God because of what Jesus Christ has done for us" (Romans 5:1). When you discover the hope that comes through Jesus Christ, you are able to overcome life's common fears and concerns, like: "How to be forgiven by God," and "How do I know God loves me."