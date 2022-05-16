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Get Hope That Lasts!
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10 views • May 16, 2022
As we face the fears that come with life, we all long for a #hope that doesn't fade. In this sermon #short, Pastor David Wilkerson explains how to: Get hope that lasts! There is a hope that outlasts and overcomes the constant anxiety we're bombarded within by the world. "Therefore, since we have been made right in God's sight, we have #peace with God because of what Jesus Christ has done for us" (Romans 5:1). When you discover the hope that comes through Jesus Christ, you are able to overcome life's common fears and concerns, like: "How to be forgiven by God," and "How do I know God loves me."
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