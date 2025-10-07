Typhoon Matmo slams southern China, winds near 124 mph - tearing off roofs, toppling trucks, and uprooting trees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Typhoon Matmo slams southern China with winds near 200 km/h (=124 mph) — tearing off roofs, toppling trucks, and uprooting trees
In Zhanjiang, riders clung to their bikes as the storm struck harder
Typhoon Matmo batters China’s coast — boats knocked down like toys as waves tower and winds roar.
Beijing declares a Level-IV national disaster emergency as the storm’s fury intensifies
Social media footage from China