Typhoon Matmo slams southern China, winds near 124 mph - tearing off roofs, toppling trucks, and uprooting trees

185 views • 1 day ago

Typhoon Matmo batters China’s coast — boats knocked down like toys as waves tower and winds roar.

In Zhanjiang, riders clung to their bikes as the storm struck harder

Typhoon Matmo slams southern China with winds near 200 km/h (=124 mph) — tearing off roofs, toppling trucks, and uprooting trees

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.