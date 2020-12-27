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A TON OF EVIDENCE AND PUZZLE PIECES ON NASHVILLE - PART 2 - MOST DEFINITELY A FALSE FLAG!!!
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384 views • December 27, 2020
Widespread outages continue in Tennessee following blast
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/widespread-outages-continue-in-tennessee-following-blast
Moment Nashville bomb detonates after RV ‘played countdown warning blast was coming’ sparking FBI probe
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2029750/nashville-rv-bomb-detonates-video/
REVEALED: 'Nashville bomber', 63, signed over TWO homes to mother, 29, who says she had no idea he had given his current $160K property to her for FREE a month ago as feds raid it and say explosion was likely suicide bombing
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9088979/FBI-investigates-Nashville-bomber-tried-target-cops-blast.html
5g and Quantum Internet
https://learntocodetogether.com/5g-and-quantum-internet/
5G Is The Ultimate Directed Energy Weapon System, Says Particle Physicist
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2019/07/31/5g-is-the-ultimate-directed-energy-weapon-system-says-particle-physicist/
Nashville bombing suspect may have been killed in blast, sources say
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nashville-bombing-person-of-interest-identified/
REVEALED: 'Nashville bomber', 63, signed over TWO homes to mother, 29, who says she had no idea he had given his current $160K property to her for FREE a month ago as feds raid it and say explosion was likely suicide bombing
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9088979/FBI-investigates-Nashville-bomber-tried-target-cops-blast.html
FAA shuts down air space over Nashville after bombing and military warns the U.S. government will use 'deadly force' against any aircraft that enters as FBI hunts attacker
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9089147/FAA-shuts-air-space-Nashville-bombing-military-warns-use-deadly-force.html
NSA Connected to Nashville AT&T Through Special Operation FAIRVIEW, Site of Current "CYBER PLANS"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWTD_gaMDdU
SunGard – Nashville Data Center
https://cloudandcolocation.com/datacenters/sungard-nashville-data-center/
!~*HIGH ALERT*~!THEY ARE HIDING THE *REAL* STORY FROM YOU(!)OVERNIGHT EVENT *NOW CHANGES EVERYTHING!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anO8R_BE3zA
COULD THIS BE A PRELUDE TO INVASION?GLOBAL PENTAGON NETWORK NOW TIED TO RECENT EVENT IN TENNESSEE(!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n77Fs3xqk6Y
Breaking News 💥 Nashville Bombing was Planned 100% for.... #NashvilleBombing #NashvilleNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb1RaPyqtoE
Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone
https://www.westernjournal.com/nashville-skies-declared-national-defense-airspace-deadly-force-authorized-aircraft-entering-no-fly-zone/?utm_source=Parler&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Dahboo On Twitter
https://twitter.com/dahboo7/status/1342961744453509121
____________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY & DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/widespread-outages-continue-in-tennessee-following-blast
Moment Nashville bomb detonates after RV ‘played countdown warning blast was coming’ sparking FBI probe
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2029750/nashville-rv-bomb-detonates-video/
REVEALED: 'Nashville bomber', 63, signed over TWO homes to mother, 29, who says she had no idea he had given his current $160K property to her for FREE a month ago as feds raid it and say explosion was likely suicide bombing
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9088979/FBI-investigates-Nashville-bomber-tried-target-cops-blast.html
5g and Quantum Internet
https://learntocodetogether.com/5g-and-quantum-internet/
5G Is The Ultimate Directed Energy Weapon System, Says Particle Physicist
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2019/07/31/5g-is-the-ultimate-directed-energy-weapon-system-says-particle-physicist/
Nashville bombing suspect may have been killed in blast, sources say
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nashville-bombing-person-of-interest-identified/
REVEALED: 'Nashville bomber', 63, signed over TWO homes to mother, 29, who says she had no idea he had given his current $160K property to her for FREE a month ago as feds raid it and say explosion was likely suicide bombing
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9088979/FBI-investigates-Nashville-bomber-tried-target-cops-blast.html
FAA shuts down air space over Nashville after bombing and military warns the U.S. government will use 'deadly force' against any aircraft that enters as FBI hunts attacker
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9089147/FAA-shuts-air-space-Nashville-bombing-military-warns-use-deadly-force.html
NSA Connected to Nashville AT&T Through Special Operation FAIRVIEW, Site of Current "CYBER PLANS"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWTD_gaMDdU
SunGard – Nashville Data Center
https://cloudandcolocation.com/datacenters/sungard-nashville-data-center/
!~*HIGH ALERT*~!THEY ARE HIDING THE *REAL* STORY FROM YOU(!)OVERNIGHT EVENT *NOW CHANGES EVERYTHING!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anO8R_BE3zA
COULD THIS BE A PRELUDE TO INVASION?GLOBAL PENTAGON NETWORK NOW TIED TO RECENT EVENT IN TENNESSEE(!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n77Fs3xqk6Y
Breaking News 💥 Nashville Bombing was Planned 100% for.... #NashvilleBombing #NashvilleNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hb1RaPyqtoE
Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone
https://www.westernjournal.com/nashville-skies-declared-national-defense-airspace-deadly-force-authorized-aircraft-entering-no-fly-zone/?utm_source=Parler&;utm_medium=PostTopSharingButtons&utm_campaign=websitesharingbuttons
Dahboo On Twitter
https://twitter.com/dahboo7/status/1342961744453509121
____________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY & DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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