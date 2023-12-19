Steven D. Kelley: Sign the White House Petition and Liberate the war crimes pedo facility under the Getty Museum in LA
I'm sharing this original video from, 'Alfred Lambremont Webre', at FaceBook and at YouTube 'OmniversityTV', under different titles by 'ALW'.
'Exposing the Underground Getty Museum Pedo Facility, its Function, Status and the Future of the Pedocriminal Matrix' with Steven D. Kelley - Feb 5, 2018
WEBINAR: "Exposing the Underground Getty Museum Pedo Facility, its Function, Status and the Future of the Pedocriminal Matrix" with Steven D. Kelley
Monday Feb. 5, 2018 at 2pm PST, 3pm MTN, 4pm CST, 5pm EST, 22:00PM GMT, 23:00 CET, Midnight Moscow Time, 0600am KL & HK time, 0:900am Melbourne AUST time.
This was originally from Facebook (title used above), and YouTube, links to originals.
https://www.facebook.com/Alfred.Lambremont.Webre/videos/1873645509321711
Title at YouTube is - Steven D Kelley: Sign White House Petition & Liberate pedo facility under Getty Museum in LA, Feb, 6, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3xM-H0hb3k&t=8s&ab_channel=OmniversityTV
Join Steven's Telegram group!
https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley
https://www.stevendkelley.com/
Truth Cat Radio, is 100% listener supported, please give if you like Steven's content.
At PayPal enter to: [email protected] - Please give a gift as from a friend or family to support Truth Cat Radio.
Live Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/
Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.
Steven's EMAIL for correspondence is: [email protected] - To request the book PDF, healing request, Jedi request, or questions. But, NOT for PayPal.
You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel, or request by email. There is also a video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic
Soon again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley
Steven's Presidential Twitter: https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24
https://www.tiktok.com/@stevendkelley
https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.