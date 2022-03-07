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Harley Schlanger - Vice President of the Schiller Institute USA - Russia/Ukraine Context Missing
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53 views • March 07, 2022
The German Corona Investigative Committee talk with Harley Schlanger Vice President of the Schiller Institute. He discusses history and the context that seems to be missing from the conflict we are now front row seat at.
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
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