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Justin Trudeau Indicted for Crimes Against Humanity
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302 views • May 03, 2021
THIS IS YUGE !!!
The owner of JW Foods, William Fehr has received the court documents showing that indictments for charges of Crimes Against Humanity against Justin Trudeau, The Pope, The Queen, The UN, the vaccine cartel, Premier Doug Ford, Health Ministers across the country, and Tyrannical Cops will be going before the Ontario Superior Court.
#JusticeIsComing #TickTock
The owner of JW Foods, William Fehr has received the court documents showing that indictments for charges of Crimes Against Humanity against Justin Trudeau, The Pope, The Queen, The UN, the vaccine cartel, Premier Doug Ford, Health Ministers across the country, and Tyrannical Cops will be going before the Ontario Superior Court.
#JusticeIsComing #TickTock
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