Starting this war was a colossal mistake - John Mearsheimer, clip

John Mearsheimer on Breaking Points:

"Starting this war was a colossal mistake, and it's hard to believe that President Trump did this. Not simply because he had promised he would not start any more wars, and certainly not get us into a forever war — but if you're gonna go to war, this is the last war that you wanna start. The Iranians hold most of the cards."

Mearsheimer's assessment: Iran can do enormous damage to the international economy, and there is nothing the US can do to prevent it. There is no exit ramp. And as the conflict moves forward, things only get worse.