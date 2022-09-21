Ep. 2879a - The Real Currency War Has Begun, Economic Structure Change Coming

Ep. 2879a - The Real Currency War Has Begun, Economic Structure Change ComingBosch is now warning that there might be a shortage of batteries just like there is a shortage of energy. The resident plan to convince the people that everything is back to normal in regards to fuel and inflation has backfired on him. The [CB] is marching forward with the [CBDC], the battle has begun.

