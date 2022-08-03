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https://gnews.org/post/p139a013d
08/02/2022 According to Spotlight on China, another NASDAQ-listed Chinese company Missfresh is on the brink of bankruptcy. It has recently begun to lay off staff and leave suppliers unpaid since it ran out of money. All top managers including its CEO and Chief Financial Officer have resigned