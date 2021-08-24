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16-Year Pfizer Scientist / VP found 3 papers that showed SARS Spike Proteins caused BLOOD CLOTS in animals
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90 views • August 24, 2021
Dr. Michael Yeadon tells Del Bigtree that he was frightened that these MRNA vaccines would kill people. He saw 3 studies that injecting a spike protein into animals, in studies, causes blood clotting. He knew it was going to kill people, and tried to warn news agencies. He contacted thousands of news agencies and no one would pick up his story, except for 3 places: A tabloid, The Highwire, and Children's Health Defense.
Watch the full interview with Dr. Yeadon on the Highwire, here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-vp-the-thing-to-be-terrified-of-is-your-government/
Watch the full interview with Dr. Yeadon on the Highwire, here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/pfizer-vp-the-thing-to-be-terrified-of-is-your-government/
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