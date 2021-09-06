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Fauci Lied. People Died. Pick a Side. | Pick a Side Young Knowledge featuring Clay Clark
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22 views • September 06, 2021
Dr. Fauci’s LEAKED Emails!!! | DOWNLOAD 3,234 Pages of His Leaked Emails HERE Remnant Church Week 4 + Pastor Leon Benjamin
Click on today’s show notes to download 3,234 pages of Dr. Fauci’s LEAKED emails. Attend the Remnant Church Thursdays from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 1100 Riverwalk Terrace Suite 100 Jenks, OK 74037.
Read 3,234 Pages of Dr. Fauci’s Leaked Emails - https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561/leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails.pdf
Discover the Full Fraud of Dr. Fauci Today At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Why is Dr. Fauci Funding the Controversial Wuhan Lab With Millions of U.S. Dollars? https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741
Watch – Discover the Crimes Against Humanity: Dr. David Martin Shares the Dr. Fauci / COVID-19 Dossier – https://www.bitchute.com/video/XQN9pOwj5BOu/
WATCH – Learn How Dr. Fauci Created and Patented the Entire COVID-19 Industrial Complex – https://rumble.com/vea6yj-they-dont-want-us-to-see-this-the-rona-exposed.html
WATCH at 18:53 – Dr. Fauci’s Big Lie About Gain-of-Function | The Walls Close in on Fauci & Wuhan – https://rumble.com/vgw41h-episode-939-dr.-faucis-big-lie-the-walls-close-in-on-fauci-and-wuhan.html
READ: CONFLICT OF INTEREST: WHO’s COVID Investigator Is Recipient Of Chinese Communist Cash, Worked With Wuhan Lab For 18 Years. – https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/who-investigators-ccp-covid-ties/
Steve Hilton finds stunning Covid 19 connections: ‘Specific activity that Dr. Fauci funded and it is terrifying’ – https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/25/steve-hilton-finds-stunning-covid-19-evidence-specific-activity-that-dr-fauci-funded-and-it-is-terrifying-1020943/?fbclid=IwAR0s9DquZKRNjvel0z_ifxg5lWISvnbG4Q0H9tLA_jO6xMu1D0R4CPCRc5k
Fauci Once Argued for Risky Viral Experiments — Even If They Can Lead to Pandemic – https://nypost.com/2021/05/28/fauci-once-argued-viral-experiments-worth-the-risk-of-pandemic/
Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci, The World Health Organization (WHO), and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Are All Openly Working Together to Create a “Global Vaccine” – https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2010/12/Global-Health-Leaders-Launch-Decade-of-Vaccines-Collaboration
WATCH – Dr. David Martin Asks Why Dr. Fauci Funded the Controversial Wuhan Lab Where the COVID-19 Virus Originated From? – https://drcharlieward.com/time-to-wake-up-and-smell-the-coffee/
Dr. Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Health. 54 Scientists at the National Institute of the Health Were Recently Fired As a Result of Failing to Disclose Their Financial Ties to the Chinese https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/fifty-four-scientists-have-lost-their-jobs-result-nih-probe-foreign-ties
Thursday’s indictment charges Zheng with grant fraud for not disclosing that he was engaged in a scheme to use approximately $4.1 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help the Chinese government. He has been ordered held without bond because a judge determined he is a flight risk. https://www.foxnews.com/us/professor-charged-scheme-us-grant-money-research-china
WATCH – Starting at 7:35 – Dr. David Martin Releases the Dr. Fauci / COVID Dossier (205 pages and 22 years of research) – https://www.bitchute.com/video/J43pw4NxxMhN/?fbclid=IwAR1ZN-pwGuwh0rxJWkHCIAgi3htXGXxKISizITIwAgu0d_lpBplXT1SMnvU
Why Does Dr. Fauci Fund the Gain of Function Research That Can Create Pandemics? – https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/19/gain-of-function-research-joe-biden-white-house-national-institutes-of-health-covid-19-coronavirus-china/
Fauci admits to deceiving the public about herd immunity because he wanted more people to get vaccinated
https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-nyt-fauci-admits-to-deceiving-the-public-about-herd-immunity-because-he-wanted-more-people-to-get-vaccinated
China’s assault on Texas – This Project Threatens US National Security https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/china-assault-texas-threatens-national-security-daniel-hoffman?fbclid=IwAR3Zlu6bmNcmDRvWN-QsackthjYnV974bdQE5pw7kNpsnRZ2slyPHWoUmho
Why Won’t Dr. Fauci Share His Communications with the World Health Organization? – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVdIlkjA3mY&;t=99s
Click on today’s show notes to download 3,234 pages of Dr. Fauci’s LEAKED emails. Attend the Remnant Church Thursdays from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 1100 Riverwalk Terrace Suite 100 Jenks, OK 74037.
Read 3,234 Pages of Dr. Fauci’s Leaked Emails - https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561/leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails.pdf
Discover the Full Fraud of Dr. Fauci Today At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Why is Dr. Fauci Funding the Controversial Wuhan Lab With Millions of U.S. Dollars? https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741
Watch – Discover the Crimes Against Humanity: Dr. David Martin Shares the Dr. Fauci / COVID-19 Dossier – https://www.bitchute.com/video/XQN9pOwj5BOu/
WATCH – Learn How Dr. Fauci Created and Patented the Entire COVID-19 Industrial Complex – https://rumble.com/vea6yj-they-dont-want-us-to-see-this-the-rona-exposed.html
WATCH at 18:53 – Dr. Fauci’s Big Lie About Gain-of-Function | The Walls Close in on Fauci & Wuhan – https://rumble.com/vgw41h-episode-939-dr.-faucis-big-lie-the-walls-close-in-on-fauci-and-wuhan.html
READ: CONFLICT OF INTEREST: WHO’s COVID Investigator Is Recipient Of Chinese Communist Cash, Worked With Wuhan Lab For 18 Years. – https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/who-investigators-ccp-covid-ties/
Steve Hilton finds stunning Covid 19 connections: ‘Specific activity that Dr. Fauci funded and it is terrifying’ – https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/25/steve-hilton-finds-stunning-covid-19-evidence-specific-activity-that-dr-fauci-funded-and-it-is-terrifying-1020943/?fbclid=IwAR0s9DquZKRNjvel0z_ifxg5lWISvnbG4Q0H9tLA_jO6xMu1D0R4CPCRc5k
Fauci Once Argued for Risky Viral Experiments — Even If They Can Lead to Pandemic – https://nypost.com/2021/05/28/fauci-once-argued-viral-experiments-worth-the-risk-of-pandemic/
Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci, The World Health Organization (WHO), and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Are All Openly Working Together to Create a “Global Vaccine” – https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2010/12/Global-Health-Leaders-Launch-Decade-of-Vaccines-Collaboration
WATCH – Dr. David Martin Asks Why Dr. Fauci Funded the Controversial Wuhan Lab Where the COVID-19 Virus Originated From? – https://drcharlieward.com/time-to-wake-up-and-smell-the-coffee/
Dr. Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Health. 54 Scientists at the National Institute of the Health Were Recently Fired As a Result of Failing to Disclose Their Financial Ties to the Chinese https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/fifty-four-scientists-have-lost-their-jobs-result-nih-probe-foreign-ties
Thursday’s indictment charges Zheng with grant fraud for not disclosing that he was engaged in a scheme to use approximately $4.1 million in grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help the Chinese government. He has been ordered held without bond because a judge determined he is a flight risk. https://www.foxnews.com/us/professor-charged-scheme-us-grant-money-research-china
WATCH – Starting at 7:35 – Dr. David Martin Releases the Dr. Fauci / COVID Dossier (205 pages and 22 years of research) – https://www.bitchute.com/video/J43pw4NxxMhN/?fbclid=IwAR1ZN-pwGuwh0rxJWkHCIAgi3htXGXxKISizITIwAgu0d_lpBplXT1SMnvU
Why Does Dr. Fauci Fund the Gain of Function Research That Can Create Pandemics? – https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/19/gain-of-function-research-joe-biden-white-house-national-institutes-of-health-covid-19-coronavirus-china/
Fauci admits to deceiving the public about herd immunity because he wanted more people to get vaccinated
https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-nyt-fauci-admits-to-deceiving-the-public-about-herd-immunity-because-he-wanted-more-people-to-get-vaccinated
China’s assault on Texas – This Project Threatens US National Security https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/china-assault-texas-threatens-national-security-daniel-hoffman?fbclid=IwAR3Zlu6bmNcmDRvWN-QsackthjYnV974bdQE5pw7kNpsnRZ2slyPHWoUmho
Why Won’t Dr. Fauci Share His Communications with the World Health Organization? – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVdIlkjA3mY&;t=99s
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