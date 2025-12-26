PLA of China tested the DF-27A hypersonic missile successfully

The People's Liberation Army of China successfully tested the DF-27A hypersonic missile, with a range of 8,000 km (4970.97 miles) and a speed of 8.6 Mach. During the tests, the missile covered 2,100 km in just 12 minutes.

⚡️US President Donald Trump announced that he plans to have a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin soon.

Tomorrow, a meeting between Trump and Zelensky is expected in Florida, as well as a video call with European leaders.

"Zelensky has nothing until I approve it."

This statement was made by Trump in an interview with Politico ahead of his meeting with Zelensky.

The publication writes that the US president reacted to Zelensky's proposed 20-point peace plan without much enthusiasm and is not in a hurry to support his proposal.

"He has nothing until I approve it. So let's see what he has," Trump said.

Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the meeting this weekend could be productive, the publication notes.

"I think everything will go well with him. I think everything will go well with Putin too," Trump said, adding that he expects to talk to the Russian leader "soon, as soon as I want."