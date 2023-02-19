We Are Already Under Attack

We’ve been under attack for some time…
The War Against Americans is ongoing. This government has been coopted by our enemies.
It’s just becoming more obvious.
The question still stands: is it China and the Globalists, or some other forces?
Regardless, this is an existential crisis and if we don’t stand up and fight against it, we will perish.
