Undertaker John O'Looney Exposes The NHS Midazolam Scandal

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Undertaker John O'Looney burst into the national press after he and his colleagues were noticing something rather strange in their line of work. After presenting their findings to the public, he has been vilified by the media.
Mirrored - CHRIS THRALL