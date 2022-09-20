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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-dreams-the-revealing-of-the-antichrist/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "As I prepared these two Dreams and Rhema Word concerning the Antichrist, The LORD directed me to study 2 Thessalonians 2, which is also about the Antichrist."