Lower Your Energy Bills by 74% with "Integrative Design" Off-Grid Ideas Taken from America's "Greenest" Cold Climate Commercial Building

Courtesy of rmi.org. Video going over the energy efficient design features of Rocky Mountain Institute's Basalt, Colorado office called the Innovation Center that uses 74% less energy than a comparable building of its size located in a similar climate..
Some features:
1. maximize passive solar design
2. super energy-efficient windows
3. natural, passive (non-mechanical) ventilation via casement windows that open and close
4. natural daylighting and light-emitting diodes (LED) when needed
5. super insulation
6. individual occupant climate-controlled work stations and office chairs
7. solar PV array
8. electrical vehicle (EV) charging
9. built to last over 100 YEARS,
10. and MORE!
