Use of two Chinese Desertcross-1000 all-terrain Vehicles - Transporting Russian Infantry - STORMING a Ukrainian Stronghold

Footage of the use of two Chinese Desertcross-1000 all-terrain vehicles to transport infantry to storm a Ukrainian stronghold.
Under the cover of fire and a smoke screen, two vehicles successfully reached the dismount line, unloaded the squad and turned back, and the infantry began attacking enemy positions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.