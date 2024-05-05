Create New Account
Use of two Chinese Desertcross-1000 all-terrain Vehicles - Transporting Russian Infantry - STORMING a Ukrainian Stronghold
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Footage of the use of two Chinese Desertcross-1000 all-terrain vehicles to transport infantry to storm a Ukrainian stronghold.

Under the cover of fire and a smoke screen, two vehicles successfully reached the dismount line, unloaded the squad and turned back, and the infantry began attacking enemy positions.

