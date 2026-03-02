Iranians Dance in the Streets After U.S.–Israeli Strikes — Military gets DIRE WARNING 3-1-26

March 1, 2026

Tonight I broke down what has unfolded since Friday night involving Israel, the U.S. military, and Iran.

Using updates from my X feed, I walked through the timeline of events, public reactions, and the footage now circulating — including scenes of people dancing in the streets following military strikes.

I also examined how Fox News is framing the situation and compared that coverage to what’s being shared in real time online.

This is a rapidly evolving situation, and understanding both the military developments and the media narrative is critical.





