Iranians Dance in the Streets After U.S.–Israeli Strikes — Military gets DIRE WARNING 3-1-26

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 1, 2026
Tonight I broke down what has unfolded since Friday night involving Israel, the U.S. military, and Iran.
Using updates from my X feed, I walked through the timeline of events, public reactions, and the footage now circulating — including scenes of people dancing in the streets following military strikes.
I also examined how Fox News is framing the situation and compared that coverage to what’s being shared in real time online.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and understanding both the military developments and the media narrative is critical.
By the way — if you noticed the mug I was drinking from during the live, you can grab one here 👇
☕ Political Humor Ceramic Mug — Trump blowing bubblegum in pink, a fun political mug for your morning coffee. https://unlimited-vision.printify.me/...
Support the channel and sip politics with style!