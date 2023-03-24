Another Pilot Incapacitated Mid Flight: Southwest Pilot Could Not Land Plane & Was Replaced Mid Air

Stew Peters Show





March 23, 2023





Myocarditis is surging while the FAA lowers cardiac health standards.

Josh Yoder is back to detail yet another pilot who became incapacitated while flying a commercial airplane.

Serious cardiac episodes among pilots were not a recurring problem until 2021.

On December 15, 2021, US Freedom Flyers sent a letter to the FAA warning them of the impending rates of myocarditis.

Recently the FAA sent a clearance letter to a formerly grounded pilot suffering from myocarditis.

In the letter the FAA admitted his myocarditis was vaccine induced.

Despite this fact airlines continue to maintain their pro-vaxx policies and encourage their pilots to get boosted.

The airlines are now criminally and civilly liable for what they have done.

