WTFrick LIVE - Children Under The Getty Museum - Whistleblower - Steven D. Kelley - May 5, 2023
Published 19 hours ago |

Thanks for this interview that I'm sharing, with Steven D Kelley given by Emily Menshouse,  WTFrick LIVE on YouTube. 

This live show from May 5, 2023, with description below.

https://youtu.be/NN9Y1ftGznw  Also on Rumble and at https://www.emilymenshouse.org/WTFrickLIVE

WTFrick LIVE Emily Menshouse and Will Martinez WELCOMES Steven D. Kelley to the show!!!

"Steven D Kelley is an Optics engineer ,laser pioneer and inventor who created Laser weapon systems for military use. He was contracted through the NSA , CIA and other government agencies to provide high precision laser technology through his company SK industries.

Through his work, he was made aware of the multilevel under ground systems of tunnels and bunkers that exist under the Getty Museum. He had devoted the last few years of his life of making people aware of this “City under the Getty “as a hub of child trafficking, a system of tunnels that connect this site to Deep Underground Military Bases, a place of advance technology and a place for the global elite to retreat to in case of a global apocalypse."

Listen to Steven's audio on "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic":  https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y

Follow him on Telegram!

https://t.me/officialoccupythegettypage

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Join Steven at his live show every Thursday night, 9ET, 6PT. at  https://www.truthcatradio.com/

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO WTFRICK RUMBLE IN CASE WE ARE BANNED ON FACEBOOK AND OTHER PLATFORMS (link provided below in LinkTree)

Will Martinez ~ Dark Fringe Radio: Check out DFR Website: https://darkfringeradio.com/ Follow on FB: https://www.facebook.com/darkfringeradio

Get all of WTFrick LIVE's podcasts, where to watch, and merchandise:
https://linktr.ee/wtfricklive



Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley

