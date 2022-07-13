Dangers of Modern Health Care - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Kerry Cassidy on Project Camelot (12.19.2019)

214 views • July 13, 2022

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Kerry Cassidy interviews Dr. Daniels an alternative doctor and healer. Dr Daniels has been exposing the dangers of “modern health care” for many years.

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