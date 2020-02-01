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Geoengineering Madness
markyoung12
markyoung12
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227 views • February 01, 2020

If tomorrow everyone on Earth began researching why Jets are spraying toxic trails as they criss-cross the sky They just might wake up and get serious one day How climate engineering puts us all in harm’s way I’m proud to be an Earthling but I wish that I could breathe Uncontaminated air nano particulate free I wish that we’d wake up and end the madness today 'Cause as it stands we face Planet Earth doomsday With aluminum and barium and other poison dust They plasmatize our atmosphere - with mad science lust For space age tech - too many reasons here to name They’re oblivious to consequences of their deadly games Toxic dust is poisoning the land and the seas Killing soil microbes and the roots of trees Exterminating slowly the planet’s biosphere an’ Ecosystems, plants and animals are disappearin’ Geoengineering madness - is blocking out the Sun Geoengineering madness - poisons everyone Geoengineering madness - the psychopaths are having fun Geoengineering madness - they won’t stop until they’re done Killing everyone ..................Unless we stop them Spend some time looking up while you hold your phone down Planes are spraying toxic chemicals that fall to the ground Microscopic metal dust’s in every breath you take We’ve got to understand the magnitude of what’s at stake Incendiary dust accelerates wildfires Makes the air more conductive dry lightning rates higher You breathe it in your lungs into arteries and veins And aluminum particles pass into your brain They’ve been controlling weather for many years now We need to find ways to stop their insanity somehow Technocracy control freaks are trying to play god It’s time to end their full - spectrum - dominance fraud We’ve got to look up, wake up priority number one There’s no more vital issue under our Sun You can watch controlled media all of the time But they’ll never mention geoengineering crimes Geoengineering madness - is blocking out the Sun Geoengineering madness - poisons everyone Geoengineering madness - the psychopaths are having fun Geoengineering madness - they won’t stop until they’re done Killing everyone ..................Unless we stop them www.markyoungguitar.com www.soundcloud.com/markyoungguitar

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politicssciencechemtrailsgeoengineeringtechnologyclimateweatherwarfarepollutionbiospherewildfiresdeforestation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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