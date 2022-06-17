Bitcoin Price Crashes -- But Case for it Has Only Gotten Stronger -- WHY

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The case for bitcoin has only gotten stronger, despite the recent crash in its price. This is the moment when the smart money enters in and buys up a commodity at a discount, relative to its use case. Its adoption, by El Salvador and the Central African Republic, has sped up its world wide adoption, along with increased use of it for remittances to other countries. And with Justin Trudeau orange pilling an entire nation by attempting to freeze and seize personal bank accounts of those who even dare to donate to the truckers movement. Along with United States seizing $600 billion of Russian foreign currency reserves. Plus its survival of a Chinese attack on bitcoin mining last year.