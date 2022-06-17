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Bitcoin Price Crashes -- But Case for it Has Only Gotten Stronger -- WHY
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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95 views • June 17, 2022

The case for bitcoin has only gotten stronger, despite the recent crash in its price. This is the moment when the smart money enters in and buys up a commodity at a discount, relative to its use case. Its adoption, by El Salvador and the Central African Republic, has sped up its world wide adoption, along with increased use of it for remittances to other countries. And with Justin Trudeau orange pilling an entire nation by attempting to freeze and seize personal bank accounts of those who even dare to donate to the truckers movement. Along with United States seizing $600 billion of Russian foreign currency reserves. Plus its survival of a Chinese attack on bitcoin mining last year.

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cryptocurrencyrussiajustin trudeaustocksbitcoin adoptionel salvadorinvestingcoinbitcoin crashbitcoin valuecryptocurrency crashrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckirussian foreign currency reservescanada freeze his bank accountsthe case for bitcoinbitcoin price crashprice of bitcoinis bitcoin of good value
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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