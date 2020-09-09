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COVID-19 The Musical (Banned by YouTube)
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16519 views • September 09, 2020
Please visit offical website: https://covid-19-the-musical.blogspot.com
Going to hell has never been this much fun after seeing the contemporary musical performance by Frankie Goes To Nowhere - due to extended lockdown. These audacious and talented guys have presented a jam-packed performance that will not only shock and entertain you – but have your toe tapping in next to no time. For others it may drive you literally to tears.
It just goes to show that in these ‘troubled times’ there is always room for a good laugh.
Well done Frankie – an unprecedented masterpiece! We hope you aren’t at your Window 2020 for much longer and return to the “new old normal” – REAL FREEDOM for all.
R.I.P. COVID-19
CREDITS:
Original music (1985 Chrysalis Records) composed by Paul Hardcastle.
"Relax" (1983) was the debut single by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
Respect to ZTT producer Trevor Horn, '19' voice-over artist Peter A. Thomas, Patrick Allen actor/voice actor.
Event 201: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201
South China Morning Post - https://www.scmp.com
Nucleus Medical Media - https://hlp.nucleushealth.com
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - https://www.gatesfoundation.org
Johns Hopkins, World Economic Forum (Google "Event 201" exercise)
BBC UK - www.bbc.co.uk
TikTok – various public YouTube video versions.
Credit & thanks goes to all respective copyright holders who made this video possible.
LEGAL:
Copyright law: 17 U.S. Code § 107. "COVID-19 The Musical" Fair use
The fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching or research, is not an infringement of copyright.
Going to hell has never been this much fun after seeing the contemporary musical performance by Frankie Goes To Nowhere - due to extended lockdown. These audacious and talented guys have presented a jam-packed performance that will not only shock and entertain you – but have your toe tapping in next to no time. For others it may drive you literally to tears.
It just goes to show that in these ‘troubled times’ there is always room for a good laugh.
Well done Frankie – an unprecedented masterpiece! We hope you aren’t at your Window 2020 for much longer and return to the “new old normal” – REAL FREEDOM for all.
R.I.P. COVID-19
CREDITS:
Original music (1985 Chrysalis Records) composed by Paul Hardcastle.
"Relax" (1983) was the debut single by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
Respect to ZTT producer Trevor Horn, '19' voice-over artist Peter A. Thomas, Patrick Allen actor/voice actor.
Event 201: https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201
South China Morning Post - https://www.scmp.com
Nucleus Medical Media - https://hlp.nucleushealth.com
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - https://www.gatesfoundation.org
Johns Hopkins, World Economic Forum (Google "Event 201" exercise)
BBC UK - www.bbc.co.uk
TikTok – various public YouTube video versions.
Credit & thanks goes to all respective copyright holders who made this video possible.
LEGAL:
Copyright law: 17 U.S. Code § 107. "COVID-19 The Musical" Fair use
The fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching or research, is not an infringement of copyright.
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