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The Dan Bongino Show 11. 29. 21.
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50 views • November 29, 2021
Ep. 1656 Ghislaine Maxwell, Omicron, And More Media Madness - The Dan Bongino Show
Why are media types so quiet about the Ghislaine Maxwell case? In this episode, I address the scandalous details. I also address the Omicron fear porn campaign, and Fauci’s ongoing fables.
News Picks:
A stunning insider account of the coronavirus crisis during the Trump era. President Trump was sold out.
Why is the media hiding the Ghislaine Maxwell trial? Maybe because of the information in this article?
Omicron symptoms are mild, according to South African doctor.
Natural immunity from COVID is powerful, and the research shows it.
New data shows the dangers of face masks for children.
Facebook discriminated against Kyle Rittenhouse before the trial even began.
This is the cruelest tax of all.
This left-wing billionaire is all in on censorship and the destruction of free speech.
LA firefighter uses the vaccine mandate letter to wipe his butt!
https://t.me/bannedvid
Why are media types so quiet about the Ghislaine Maxwell case? In this episode, I address the scandalous details. I also address the Omicron fear porn campaign, and Fauci’s ongoing fables.
News Picks:
A stunning insider account of the coronavirus crisis during the Trump era. President Trump was sold out.
Why is the media hiding the Ghislaine Maxwell trial? Maybe because of the information in this article?
Omicron symptoms are mild, according to South African doctor.
Natural immunity from COVID is powerful, and the research shows it.
New data shows the dangers of face masks for children.
Facebook discriminated against Kyle Rittenhouse before the trial even began.
This is the cruelest tax of all.
This left-wing billionaire is all in on censorship and the destruction of free speech.
LA firefighter uses the vaccine mandate letter to wipe his butt!
https://t.me/bannedvid
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