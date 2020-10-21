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#10 Agricultural Collapse - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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25 views • October 21, 2020
#10) Agricultural collapse leads to mass famine – The Green New Deal, combined with renewed federal regulations and covid lockdowns targeting farms and food facilities, will lead to a catastrophic collapse in food production across America. With combustion engines banned, farms will have to resort to animal-powered plows and harvesting operations that will collapse food production back to 19th century levels. This will result in a 90+% plunge in food output, unleashing mass famine across the nation. Essentially, America will become North Korea in terms of famine and tyranny.
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#rllingblackouts #blackout #flashlight #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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