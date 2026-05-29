Canada placing people in mental wards for questioning the government or expressing their opinions

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Nicholas Jordan Wagter has been arrested and placed in the Vancouver
General Hospital mental ward for voicing his opinion of what he believes
the Canadian government is involved with.
No longer is there Freedom of Speech in Canada.
If you voice your personal opinion which is different from the Canadian government version, authorities are now permitted to arrest you and place you in a Mental facility of their choosing. What the Hell???
Mirrored - wilparanormal
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