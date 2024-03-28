Russian (Soviet) Weather Engineering Over North America - Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden (1985)

Directed Energy Weapons, Weather Modification, Geoengineering, Tesla howitzer weapons, and much more...... all discussed in a conference from the mid 1980's.... all proved now.





• 3/14/2024 -- Radio Waves Frequencies CAN INDEED Modify the weather -- US Gov proof it is possible

https://youtu.be/FiDHtOpWWcE

This was one of a series of physical DVD videos sent to me directly after Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Bearden passed away.





Soviet Weather Engineering Over North America (1985)





The DVD's arrived with a hand written note saying "Michael, Wasn't sure if you had seen this one of Tom's before-" Signed Tehri Energetic Productions.





This video fully covers Russia (soviet) weather modification over North America using Radio Waves.





Lt. Col. Bearden explains the process of crossing waves / scalar , and also discusses creating earthquakes, beam drops into volcanoes / faults , cold explosions, projecting or removing energy from a location using radio waves, and the nature of Scalar waves being gravitational waves which exist in the plate, atmosphere, and in space as well.





This conference is a real mind blowing watch, and should be listened to carefully multiple times if necessary.





I suggest you also go look on the US military site for Thomas Beardens other work!!!! https://discover.dtic.mil/results/?q=...





If you check above, you're going to find some serious next level fringe science done for the US missile command among other military branches!





Dutch Sinse

