God is preparing His saints before the enforcement of the mark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org
In his video sermon, pastor Craig shares his thoughts on how God is preparing His people before the enforcement of the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: [email protected]