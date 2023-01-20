Everybody Will Become Religious ( Serving The Devil As God)

Religious revival for the god of this world. People will be corrupted flesh so they will be oblivious like everyone in the days of Noah.
Luke 18:8 KJV Bible
“I tell you that he will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?”
