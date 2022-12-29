Rebuilding the Wall, Part 1

It's a New Year. A new season. It's time to Rebuild the Wall together. What does this look like? Let's talk about it.
Rebuilding the Wall - one student, one family, one church at a time.
“… the priests made repairs, each in front of his own house…” ~ Nehemiah 3:28
