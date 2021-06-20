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MY PERIOD ENDED 11 DAYS AGO. NOW I AM STARTING ANOTHER ONE AND ITS NOT JUST ME (PFIZER JAB)
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51 views • June 20, 2021
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
The reproductive side effects will make us sterile not to mention miscarriages, prostate problems and more. She wishes they would have talked about this more. We tried. We have been mostly silenced.
The reproductive side effects will make us sterile not to mention miscarriages, prostate problems and more. She wishes they would have talked about this more. We tried. We have been mostly silenced.
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