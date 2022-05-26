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Reiner Fuellmich - International Investigators Prepare 'Crimes Against Humanity' Charges For COVID-19 Deep State Attack - 5-24-2022
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303 views • May 26, 2022
The Media has been the main driver in this 'plandemic.' from the beginning it was a giant psychological operation that was spread by the media to get people to take the shots which contain the real toxin... these are crimes against humanity and will ultimately be tried as such.
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