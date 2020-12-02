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Gabriel Sterling Caught Stealing Georgia Election from Donald Trump.
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567 views • December 02, 2020
On December 1, 2020 Georgia State’s Gabriel Sterling, who is a known Socialist and Marxist, held a press conference after Evidence of Voter Fraud in the State of Georgia became too overwhelming to conceal from the public and the world. Sterling came off as unprofessional and appeared scared as to what the future may hold for him and the rest of the Conspirators in the biggest crime in American History. Georgia State Patriots and protectors of the United States Constitution have sworn to remedy the Conspiracy against the USA. THE STORM IS COMING.
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