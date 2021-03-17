AMMON BUNDY ARRESTED AT HIS OWN TRIAL FOR NOT WEARING A FACE DIAPER

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Ammon Bundy and Aaron Schmidt have been arrested on failure to appear charges, by the ADA County Sheriff's Department. They are being held on $10,000 bail. They arrived at trial and were denied entrance due to refusing to wear a face diaper. They were then arrested for failure to appear, as they stood at the entrance, where they were attempting to appear before the court.