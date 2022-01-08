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The Only Way to Wake Up "The World" Is For You To Wake Up.
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536 views • January 08, 2022
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Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
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Connect with us on social media:
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Intro vid: Chris Webby - Raw Thoughts IV (Official Video): https://youtu.be/xuQ70CPSKTo
Ultimate Power - Kyle Cease: https://youtu.be/4wOTYTuR62M
What is ‘flurona’? Israel reports first case of rare double infection of Covid and influenza: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/flurona-israel-case-covid-influenza-b1985729.html
Boris Is A C**t Nightclub Remix (Mr Cheswick Mix): https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ieR48TfbCQv/
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