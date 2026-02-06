BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Newly Released DOJ records show investigators reviewing surveillance footage from the night of Jeffrey Epstein’s death
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Newly released DOJ records show investigators reviewing surveillance footage from the night of Jeffrey Epstein’s death noticed an orange-colored figure moving up the stairs toward the locked, isolated tier where his cell was located around 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019.

Video observation logs suggest the shape could have been an inmate escorted to the tier, though investigators reached different conclusions. The FBI described it as “possibly an inmate,” while the DOJ Inspector General later identified it as an unidentified corrections officer, possibly carrying orange bedding or linen.

The Inspector General’s final report noted that the individual appeared on the stairway at 10:39 p.m. and returned into camera view at 10:41 p.m.

CBS says official accounts never mentioned the orange figure, despite later statements from authorities insisting no one entered Epstein’s housing tier that night.


