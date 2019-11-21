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BOOM! Ukraine Indicts Burisma CEO For Obama Linked Multi-Billion $ Money Laundering Scheme -1684-6P
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386 views • November 21, 2019
An indictment drawn up by Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General against Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky claims that Hunter Biden and his partners received $16.5 million for their 'services' - according to Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky of the ruling Servant of the People Party.Dubinsky made the claim in a Wednesday press conference, citing materials from an investigation into Zlochevsky and Burisma.
"The son of Vice-President Joe Biden was receiving payment for his services, with money raised through criminal means and money laundering," he then said, adding "Biden received money that did not come from the company’s successful operation but rather from money stolen from citizens."

E-Militia Article: Ukrainian Indictment Claims $7.4 Billion Obama-Linked Laundering, Puts Biden Group Take At $16.5 Million http://ow.ly/7cYB30pUZQ9

B4IN Article: BOOM! Ukraine Arrests Burisma CEO For Obama Linked Multi-Billion $ Money Laundering Scheme | Politics http://ow.ly/s6Q930pUZQZ

GUEST: Michael Bowman has not filed his taxes since 1999, but he was not charged with a crime until 2017. His case went to federal court and ended with a mistrial. Michael faced misdemeanor charges for willful failure to file a return but was initially charged with felony tax evasion; his public defender, Matt Schindler, got that charge thrown out for lack of evidence. His case rests on his objection to paying taxes for religious reasons. He said he does not want his money to go toward funding abortions. Bowman believes the First Amendment, the Oregon Constitution, and the Federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act protect his right to make that choice. He says he is innocent.
"It’s unfair to Christians that actually care about their fellow human beings," Bowman said. "It's unfair when it impacts their conscience. We don't force people to do what we think and the very definition of freedom is, we all should be free to do what we want to do, as long as it's not attacking other people, and they're definitely attacking us."
Fundraiser: https://www.givesendgo.com/bowman

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