JP Mission to Underground Spaceport in US Southeast

Michael Salla





May 4, 2023





JP currently serves with the US Army and reveals his latest covert mission on behalf of US Space Command was to a large underground spaceport where he witnessed hundreds of ships and visitors from different extraterrestrial civilizations. The spaceport is located in mountainous terrain in the general area of Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, and it uses a unique kind of laser stealth technology to hide the arrival and exit of spacecraft 24 hours a day.





JP says his eight-man team was tasked with receiving an advanced healing technology that was needed on an extraterrestrial base on one of the moons of a gas giant. He asserts that barter is central to how US Space Command works with extraterrestrial civilizations.





JP shared critical information about the functions and purpose of probes/orbs being released by space arks and extraterrestrial motherships currently moving towards the Earth. Millions of people will increasingly witness these probes. JP believes there is a countdown to a major disclosure event involving orbs/probes. However, they will be disclosed in a confusing way to the general public by the Deep State-controlled media.





The Deep State will also use its military/corporate assets to attack some of the ark/mothership probes. Such attacks will provoke the orbs' self-defense mechanisms leading to a contrived conflict designed to confuse the general public even further about the probes/orbs' true purpose. To learn more about Orbs, Space Arks, and Motherships, and why the Deep State fears them, Dr. Michael Salla recommends his upcoming May 13 webinar, which will be available at: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/orbs-spacearks-motherships





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HusyNaoyNj4