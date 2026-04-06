'Why didn’t they just send in 1 Black Hawk to grab this guy off the mountain'? - Larry C Johnson, ex-CIA analyst, George Galloway, clip from last night

'Why didn’t they just send in one Black Hawk to grab this guy off the mountain?' — ex-CIA analyst

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson tore into Trump’s sprawling operation allegedly meant to “rescue” a single pilot, pointing out glaring inconsistencies.

💬 “So when you total it up, you're looking at about $400 million worth of aircraft that got shot down… just ostensibly to save one person,” Johnson said.

💥 Instead of a simple extraction, the US deployed multiple aircraft — only to lose them in yet another US misadventure in Iran.

💬 “He's probably going to order a ground operation,” Johnson warned — raising the question of how far Trump’s insanity is going to go.