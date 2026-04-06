'Why didn’t they just send in 1 Black Hawk to grab this guy off the mountain'? - Larry C Johnson, ex-CIA analyst, George Galloway, clip from last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Why didn’t they just send in one Black Hawk to grab this guy off the mountain?' — ex-CIA analyst
Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson tore into Trump’s sprawling operation allegedly meant to “rescue” a single pilot, pointing out glaring inconsistencies.
💬 “So when you total it up, you're looking at about $400 million worth of aircraft that got shot down… just ostensibly to save one person,” Johnson said.
💥 Instead of a simple extraction, the US deployed multiple aircraft — only to lose them in yet another US misadventure in Iran.
💬 “He's probably going to order a ground operation,” Johnson warned — raising the question of how far Trump’s insanity is going to go.