BE. MMS CENSORSHIP PART 2: YouTube + WHO = WHOTube

I uploaded a video of myself on YouTube sharing some of my personal experiences with Chlorine Dioxide and some of the scientific information on how it is helping others. Mostly it is just me talking during the video. Within about 6 hours the video was taken down and I got my first "Strike" from YouTube. The most interesting thing about it is their reasoning for removing my video. Because it doesn't line up with the Wold Health Organization teachings of health. As I understand it, youtube filters things like pedophelia, extreme violence, terrorism and some types of pornography. I now understand that they filter people because of their political points of view shared and (with my experience) medicinal points of view. Maybe the big question is not "what are they filtering now?" Maybe it should be, "what will they start to filter next?" Is it possible to Fact-check other beliefs out of existence because it is not scientifically proven with a double blind test? I have to keep reminding myself that many social media platforms have specifically told us that they are not "free speech" venues. They are owned and operated "for profit" entities. We can only say and demonstrate what we believe with them on their terms and their rules. I am grateful for the places that do allow for free speech, even if it goes against a world governing organisation's teachings.