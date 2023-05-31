MTG Battleground: Millions of Americans are tired of the trans agenda being forced on their children
MTG Battleground
Bud Light and Target learned that millions of Americans are tired of the trans agenda being forced on their children. Conservatives have heard enough lectures from woke corporations. Your purchases have power. Keep boycotting until these companies learn a lesson! Hold the line.
https://truthsocial.com/users/MTGBattleground/statuses/110459732082845489
