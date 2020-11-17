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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 66 - 16 November 2020
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32 views • November 17, 2020
Need to Know Episode 66 (16 November 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. No Declared Presidential 2020 winner yet! Biden’s new Chief of Staff Klain admitted Dominion software hackable. Dominion Exec participated in Antifa calls. Power Shyster Sidney Powell is Trump’s Hail Mary. Masses of evidence of voter fraud. Robert David Steele says Dominion Servers seized by US Military in Germany. Bill Barr plays the game. Gambling sites have not called Biden--no bets paid yet. Groper Joe seeks to unleash the Globalist Reset beast. SC Justice Alito points out the religious persecution woven into COVID-19. Trump wins North Carolina. More voter fraud! Antifa thugs rough up Trump Supporters after DC rally. Globalist media gaslighting omnipresent.
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