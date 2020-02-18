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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1798 - Sunday - February 16, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/2J80t5EV_as
Trey Gowdy: FBI's Andrew McCabe Is NOT Out of The Woods #1798-6P
Trey Gowdy: FBI’s Andrew McCabe Is NOT Out of The Woods – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/n0jj30qic7V 1
Former Representative and US Prosecutor Trey Gowdy joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures. This was a powerful interview with one of the two Republican lawmakers who reviewed the un-redacted classified documents in the Spygate scandal. Gowdy initially explained that Andrew McCabe was exonerated for his conduct leaking classified documents during the election to the Wall Street Journal… BUT McCabe has not been exonerated for his actions regarding the FISA warrant scandal to spy on the Trump campaign and then President Trump. Trey Gowdy: He escapes indictment from that narrow fact pattern but that has nothing to do with FISA or the initiation of Russia and any other potential misconduct that Andrew McCabe may have engaged in… He certainly is someone John Durham would want to talk to.
GUEST: William Binney is a former high-level National Security Agency intelligence official who, after his 2001 retirement after 30 years, blew the whistle on NSA surveillance programs. His outspoken criticism of the NSA during the George W. Bush administration made him the subject of FBI investigations that included a raid on his home in 2007. Even before Edward Snowden’s NSA whistleblowing, Binney publicly revealed that NSA had access to telecommunications companies’ domestic and international billing records, and that since 9/11 the agency has intercepted some 15 to 20 trillion communications. The Snowden disclosures confirmed many of the surveillance dangers Binney — without the benefit of documents — had been warning about under both the Bush and Obama administrations.
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