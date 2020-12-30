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911 Calls You'll Never Forget! Probably... | WTF World
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
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66 views • December 30, 2020
It's what it says in the title. Really, that's it. Oh yeah? Try me, then. Go on.
Still reading? Stop now. Nothing else is happening here. Okay, I'm gonna stop writing now.

... any second now, I'mma stop.

... wait for it...

Links:
1) https://www.liveabout.com/funny-emergency-calls-4156516
2) https://www.odometer.com/lifestyle/1730551/911-operators-share-their-strangest-calls/

Thanks for watching.
Leave your comments below.

WTF World Series:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_qRR0bIIgp8EpAVENyMUeLAgwfaZzc9Q

WTF World is the place for oddities and fun so all suggestions for future topics will be fast-tracked to the supervising team (comprised of one; who is I). Let loose & be as creative and uncanny as you'd like!

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MUSIC

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Deadly Roulette
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

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Title: Noire #1
Website: http://www.instagram.com/pedro6285

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Shades of Spring
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Covert Affair
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Bass Walker
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Just As Soon
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Cool Vibes
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: I Knew A Guy
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Dances and Dames
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Night on the Docks - Sax
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Walking Along
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod

Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Play Song
Website: http://www.the41players.com

___________________

Copyright Disclaimer:

All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Okay, I'm done now. Except for this:
#WTFWorld #Comedy #Scary
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