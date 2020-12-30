© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
911 Calls You'll Never Forget! Probably... | WTF World
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • December 30, 2020
It's what it says in the title. Really, that's it. Oh yeah? Try me, then. Go on.
Still reading? Stop now. Nothing else is happening here. Okay, I'm gonna stop writing now.
... any second now, I'mma stop.
... wait for it...
Links:
1) https://www.liveabout.com/funny-emergency-calls-4156516
2) https://www.odometer.com/lifestyle/1730551/911-operators-share-their-strangest-calls/
Thanks for watching.
Leave your comments below.
WTF World Series:
► https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_qRR0bIIgp8EpAVENyMUeLAgwfaZzc9Q
WTF World is the place for oddities and fun so all suggestions for future topics will be fast-tracked to the supervising team (comprised of one; who is I). Let loose & be as creative and uncanny as you'd like!
___________________
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
🠣 SOCIAL 🠣
Discord 🠺 https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook 🠺 https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab 🠺 https://gab.com/adamsden
Instagram 🠺 https://www.instagram.com/adam.is.curious/
Mastodon 🠺 https://mastodon.online/@adamsden
MeWe 🠺 https://mewe.com/i/adamsden
Minds 🠺 https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler 🠺 https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Pinterest 🠺 https://www.pinterest.pt/adamiscurious/
Reddit 🠺 https://www.reddit.com/user/adamscuriousreddit/
Tumblr 🠺 https://adams-den.tumblr.com
Twitter 🠺 https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch 🠺 https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
🠣 VIDEO 🠣
BitChute 🠺 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon 🠺 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
LBRY 🠺 https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Odysee 🠺 https://odysee.com/@AdamsDen
Rumble 🠺 https://rumble.com/AdamsDen
Vimeo 🠺 https://vimeo.com/adamsden
YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Deadly Roulette
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Pedro
Title: Noire #1
Website: http://www.instagram.com/pedro6285
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Shades of Spring
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Covert Affair
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Bass Walker
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Just As Soon
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Cool Vibes
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: I Knew A Guy
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Dances and Dames
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Night on the Docks - Sax
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Walking Along
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Play Song
Website: http://www.the41players.com
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Okay, I'm done now. Except for this:
#WTFWorld #Comedy #Scary
Still reading? Stop now. Nothing else is happening here. Okay, I'm gonna stop writing now.
... any second now, I'mma stop.
... wait for it...
Links:
1) https://www.liveabout.com/funny-emergency-calls-4156516
2) https://www.odometer.com/lifestyle/1730551/911-operators-share-their-strangest-calls/
Thanks for watching.
Leave your comments below.
WTF World Series:
► https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_qRR0bIIgp8EpAVENyMUeLAgwfaZzc9Q
WTF World is the place for oddities and fun so all suggestions for future topics will be fast-tracked to the supervising team (comprised of one; who is I). Let loose & be as creative and uncanny as you'd like!
___________________
Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden
SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden
___________________
Find me on (alphabetical):
🠣 SOCIAL 🠣
Discord 🠺 https://discord.gg/sr3D2xn
Facebook 🠺 https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab 🠺 https://gab.com/adamsden
Instagram 🠺 https://www.instagram.com/adam.is.curious/
Mastodon 🠺 https://mastodon.online/@adamsden
MeWe 🠺 https://mewe.com/i/adamsden
Minds 🠺 https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Parler 🠺 https://parler.com/profile/AdamsDen/
Pinterest 🠺 https://www.pinterest.pt/adamiscurious/
Reddit 🠺 https://www.reddit.com/user/adamscuriousreddit/
Tumblr 🠺 https://adams-den.tumblr.com
Twitter 🠺 https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch 🠺 https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
🠣 VIDEO 🠣
BitChute 🠺 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon 🠺 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenDailymotion
LBRY 🠺 https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Odysee 🠺 https://odysee.com/@AdamsDen
Rumble 🠺 https://rumble.com/AdamsDen
Vimeo 🠺 https://vimeo.com/adamsden
YouTube 🠺 https://tinyurl.com/AdamsDenWelcome
___________________
MUSIC
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Deadly Roulette
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Pedro
Title: Noire #1
Website: http://www.instagram.com/pedro6285
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Shades of Spring
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Covert Affair
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Bass Walker
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Just As Soon
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Cool Vibes
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: I Knew A Guy
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Dances and Dames
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Night on the Docks - Sax
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Title: Walking Along
Website: https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod
Artist: John Deley and the 41 Players
Title: Play Song
Website: http://www.the41players.com
___________________
Copyright Disclaimer:
All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Okay, I'm done now. Except for this:
#WTFWorld #Comedy #Scary
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.