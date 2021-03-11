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Gates/Fauci/Schwab to Face War Times Tribunal For Illegal Medical Testing
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4000 views • March 11, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones reports live from Oakes Farms Seed to Table Market in Naples, Florida to break down the fight for humanity against the globalists' medical tyranny depopulation agenda.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60491b164289f93915115cc7
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones reports live from Oakes Farms Seed to Table Market in Naples, Florida to break down the fight for humanity against the globalists' medical tyranny depopulation agenda.
https://banned.video/watch?id=60491b164289f93915115cc7
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